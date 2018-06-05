ESCLUSIVA TMW - Union Calera, in arrivo Gianluca Simeone

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Un nuovo rinforzo per l’attacco dell’Union Calera, squadra del campionato cileno. In arrivo Gianluca Simeone, figlio del Cholo, che lo scorso calciomercato ha sfiorato il. Frosinone. Trattativa ai dettagli. In attesa che si muova il mercato attorno al Cholito Giovanni, Gianluca si accasa in Cile...