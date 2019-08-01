Libertadores, Gabriel Barbosa show. Doppietta e Flamengo ai quarti

Gabriel Barbosa protagonista in Copa Libertadores. Il brasiliano di proprietà dell'Inter contribuisce al passaggio del turno del suo Flamengo, segnando la doppietta con cui i rubronegros hanno rimontato l'Emelec. Dopo la sconfitta in Ecuador per 2-0, il Flamengo si è imposto con medesimo risultato al Maracana, spuntandola poi ai calci di rigore. Brasiliani che volano ai quarti di finale, così come il Boca Juniors (2-0 all'Atlético Paranaense, in gol il nuovo acquisto Salvio), Cerro Porteno, Internacional, LDU Quito, Palmeiras e River Plate. Stanotte si completerà il quadro degli ottavi di finale con Libertad-Gremio (andata 2-0 per i brasiliani).