  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Corsa Scudetto: chi s'è rinforzato di più in difesa?
  L'Inter con l'esperienza di Diego Godin
  La Juventus con l'acquisto di De Ligt
  Il Napoli affiancando Manolas a Koulibaly

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Sudamerica

River Plate, si valuta lo svincolato Caceres

30.07.2019 23:54 di Gaetano Mocciaro  Twitter:    articolo letto 4664 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Anche il River Plate su Martin Caceres. I campioni del Sudamerica valutano il difensore uruguayano per rinforzare la difesa sebbene non sia la prima scelta. L'ex Juventus è l'alternativa a Paulo Diaz, giocatore che attualmente milita all'Al-Ahli, in Arabia Saudita.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Sudamerica

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Dybala sfida la Juve: ha chiesto la Manchester un ingaggio folle. E punta l’Inter. Lukaku aspetta. Icardi rifiuta Napoli e Roma e Marotta lo avverte: o vai via o non giochi più. Wanda dagli avvocati. Modric vuole il Milan. Nainggolan...

Dybala sfida la Juve: ha chiesto la Manchester un ingaggio folle. E punta l’Inter. Lukaku aspetta. Icardi rifiuta Napoli e Roma e Marotta lo avverte: o vai via o non giochi più. Wanda dagli avvocati. Modric vuole il Milan. Nainggolan...

Primo piano

...con Ferrari

...con Ferrari “Kinkoué è un giocatore di grande fisicità, l’Inter ha fatto un investimento in ottica futura. Un difensore centrale mancino, già questa è una particolarità perché non ce ne sono tanti. I nerazzurri hanno fatto una bella operazione di mercato”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb l’operatore di...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17