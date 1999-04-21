VERSIONE MOBILE
Accadde Oggi...

21 aprile 1999, Juventus rimontata dal Manchester United: sfuma la finale

21.04.2018 04:00 di Gaetano Mocciaro  Twitter:    articolo letto 5359 volte
© foto di Federico De Luca

Il 21 aprile 1999 la Juventus si gioca l'accesso alla quarta finale consecutiva di Champions League. Al Delle Alpi arriva il Manchester United che all'andata aveva agguantato il pareggio nei minuti di recupero (1-1, reti di Conte al 25' e Giggs al 92'). La squadra allenata da Carlo Ancelotti parte fortissimo, tanto che dopo 11' è avanti di due reti grazie a una doppietta di Filippo Inzaghi. E forse per questo si rilassa troppo, concedendo allo United una clamorosa rimonta: Keane e Yorke portano il risultato sul 2-2 già al 24'. A ribaltare la partita ci pensa Andy Cole a sette minuti dalla fine. Alla finale di Barcellona ci andranno i Red Devils, per la Juve l'epilogo di una stagione nata male e finita peggio, tanto che la squadra accederà alle coppe europee della stagione successiva solo attraverso l'Intertoto.
EDITORIALE DI: Andrea Losapio

Juventus-Napoli, solo un crollo verticale può salvare la A dalla monotonia. Roma può diventare come Londra, ma dipenderà dallo stadio. Che bella la lotta salvezza

Juventus-Napoli, solo un crollo verticale può salvare la A dalla monotonia. Roma può diventare come Londra, ma dipenderà dallo stadio. Che bella la lotta salvezza

Primo piano

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Sassuolo e Atalanta, occhi puntati su Parigini

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Sassuolo e Atalanta, occhi puntati su Parigini Il Benevento nelle prossime settimane potrebbe abbandonare aritmeticamente la Serie A, ma Vittorio Parigini potrebbe rimanere nella massima serie. Secondo quanto raccolto dalla redazione di TMW, sulle tracce del centrocampista in forza al club sannita ci sarebbero due club di A, nello...
