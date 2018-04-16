Atalanta, Palomino in dubbio. Out Ilicic e Spinazzola

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

La squadra di Gasperini a lavorato anche oggi al centro Bortolotti di Zingonia. Una seduta pomeridiana iniziata con una sessione di esercizi nella palestra del centro e proseguita sul campo principale della sede nerazzurra: lavoro con la palla, tattica e partitella finale. Ancora fuori Ilicic, Palomino, Rizzo e Spinazzola. Per loro programmi di lavoro personalizzati. Sicuri assenti per la gara in Campania Rafael Toloi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Josip Ilicic e Luca Rizzo. In dubbio Josè Luis Palomino per un fastidio al ginocchio.