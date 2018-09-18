Benny Carbone: "Inter-Tottenham può essere la partita della svolta"

Fonte: Di Alessio Alaimo per TimGate.it

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

"Inter-Tottenham? Come ha detto Spalletti può essere la partita della svolta. Una partita di Champions vissuta con grande attesa ed entusiasmo. È la gara giusta per ripartire anche in vista delle prossime". Così in esclusiva ai microfoni di TimGate l'ex calciatore nerazzurro Benny Carbone. Chiosa dedicata allo scivolone nerazzurro contro il Parma. "Contro il Parma è stata una partita strana. L'Inter non ha giocato bene, ma il Parma è stato bravo a chiudersi. Non posso e non voglio immaginare - conclude - un altro scivolone".