Berbatov: "Juve in finale di Champions contro una tra Barça e City"

Qualcosa da farsi perdonare per il mancato arrivo last second? Chissà. La realtà è che, intanto, Dimitar Berbatov vota Juventus. A Betfair, il bulgaro ha spiegato che i bianconeri "arriveranno in finale di Champions League e contro di loro una tra Manchester City e Barcellona. Il modo in cui gioca il City me lo fa pensare tra i favoriti. Il Real ha perso Ronaldo, non è più debole ma il Barça mi pare più forte in Spagna in questa stagione".