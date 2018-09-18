Berti su Inter-Tottenham: "Siamo nati per fare meglio in Champions"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Ex leggenda dell'Inter e in Inghilterra con il Tottenham, Nicola Berti ha parlato a La Gazzetta dello Sport della gara di stasera in Champions League. "Il Tottenham è più esperto e ha un attacco di fenomeni. Noi siamo nati per fare meglio in Champions che in Italia. Serve un po' di follia. Nainggolan? E' simile a me...".