Brasile, Allan nel mirino del ct Tite. Si allontana la pista Italia

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Buone notizie in vista per Allan, centrocampista del Napoli seguito anche dallo staff di Roberto Mancini per la Nazionale italiana. Secondo quanto rivelato da Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, il collaboratore del commissario tecnico della Nazionale brasiliana Tite, Sylvinho, sta seguendo da vicino le sue prestazioni e, molto presto, potrebbe arrivare per lui la desiderata convocazione con la selezione verdeoro.