Cagliari, differenziato per Farias, Klavan e Lykogiannis

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

La squadra rossoblù ha ripreso gli allenamenti al Centro Sportivo di Assemini. È iniziata quindi la preparazione in vista della gara di domenica alla Sardegna Arena contro il Chievo, per la decima giornata di campionato. Ad aprire la sessione di lavoro, attivazione con mobilità e tecnica a coppie. Quindi, combinazioni offensive e possesso con sponde orizzontali e verticali. Infine, partita su campo ridotto e potenza aerobica a gruppi. Differenziato per Farias, Klavan e Lykogiannis. Domani è in programma una doppia seduta.