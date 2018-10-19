Chelsea Women, Carney minacciata di stupro. Sarri: “Disgustoso”

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Dopo la vittoria per 1-0 in Champions League contro la Fiorentina Women's la calciatrice e capitano del Chelsea Women Karen Carney è stata oggetti di pesanti minacce via social a causa del fatto che né lei (autrice del gol vittoria su calcio di rigore) né le sue compagne sono state capaci di segnare altre reti contro le viola e render più agevole il passaggio del turno. La calciatrice è stata non solo offesa, ma anche minacciata di essere stuprata e uccisa. Un episodio bruttissimo che è stato commentato anche da Maurizio Sarri, allenatore della squadra maschile, nella conferenza stampa alla vigilia della sfida con il Manchester United: “Ho visto la gara con la Fiorentina, lei è un ottimo centrocampista. Quanto successo è inaccettabile e disgustoso. Penso che i social media andrebbero usati solo per lavoro, per me è già dura riuscire a parlare con i miei amici al telefono perché preferisco farlo faccia a faccia”.