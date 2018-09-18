  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Condò: "Ci sono almeno due gol di differenza tra Stella Rossa e Napoli"

18.09.2018 23:13 di Simone Lorini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2248 volte
Dagli studi di Sky Sport, Paolo Condò ha commentato così il risultato di 0-0 di stasera tra Stella Rossa e Napoli: "Ci sono almeno due gol di differenza tra Stella Rossa e Napoli, quindi stasera doveva vincere assolutamente. Si è condannato a fare quattro punti con le avversarie più toste".
EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

...con Giaretta

...con Giaretta “Ho fiducia nell’Inter, ma mi aspettavo più continuità dal Napoli che deve ancora oliare i meccanismi: c’è comunque il rischio che la Juve non abbia rivali”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb l’ex ds di Ascoli e Udinese, Cristiano Giaretta. E il Milan di Gattuso? “Leonardo e Maldini hanno...
