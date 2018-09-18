Empoli, Pasqual stringe i denti ma resta in dubbio per il Sassuolo

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il Tirreno fa il punto sull'Empoli, reduce dal ko casalingo contro la Lazio. Manuel Pasqual è tornato in campo ma lavora ancora a parte ed è in dubbio per la gara di venerdì contro il Sassuolo. Non ci sarà Luca Antonelli, sempre ai box per qualche settimana per infortunio e pure Frederic Veseli, coi biancocelesti, non era al meglio da terzino adattato per un fastidio muscolare accusato in Nazionale.