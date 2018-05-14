  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Altre Notizie

Fiorentina, l'ex Amoruso: "Veretout rischia 5 giornate di squalifica"

14.05.2018 17:08 di Lorenzo Di Benedetto  Twitter:    articolo letto 2892 volte
© foto di Federico De Luca

Lorenzo Amoruso, ex difensore della Fiorentina, ha commentato il ko dei viola ieri contro il Cagliari: "La reazione di Veretout a fine gara non è giustificabile: il rischio ora è di perderlo per 5 giornate, visto che era già diffidato, si è fatto ammonire e poi espellere. C'erano già state alcune avvisaglie da parte di questa squadra che con le piccole non girava. Non mi è piaciuta l'attitudine: questa Fiorentina si esalta solo al cospetto delle grandi squadre. Adesso sul mercato il club sarà chiamato a comprare giocatori con le "sfere" in tutti i sensi".
