Fiorentina, Lafont dopo l'infortunio: "Spero di tornare presto"

04.09.2018 14:38 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2157 volte
© foto di Giacomo Morini

Con un post pubblicato sul proprio profilo Instagram, il portiere della Fiorentina Alban Lafont ha espresso il suo rammarico per l'infortunio alla coscia accusato domenica scorsa contro l'Udinese, auspicando un ritorno in tempi brevi: "Bella vittoria per la squadra di domenica! Sperando di tornare sul campo molto rapidamente.. Grazie ai tifosi per il loro supporto!".
