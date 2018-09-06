Germania, Bierhoff: "Auguro a Maldini di riportare il Milan dove merita"

Il team manager della Germania, Oliver Bierhoff, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Sport Mediaset per commentare il pareggio per 0-0 contro la Francia nell'esordio tedesco in Nations League: "Abbiamo dimostrato grande compattezza, siamo stati molto disciplinati. Sapevamo che sarebbe stata dura, abbiamo ricevuto molte critiche negli ultimi mesi e si è sentito durante la partita. La squadra però ha giocato bene, soprattutto contro i campioni del Mondo".

L'ex attaccante del Milan ha parlato anche del ritorno in società di Paolo Maldini: "Spero mi regali qualche biglietto gratis per vedere le partite quando vengo a Milano (ride ndr). Sono contento per lui e per tutti i tifosi del Milan, è un grande campione e un esperto di calcio. E' una figura importante nel club, gli auguro di riportare il Milan dove merita di essere".