Germania, Low: "Deluso da Ozil, speravo mi chiamasse per informarmi"

Il commissario tecnico della Germania, Joachim Low, dopo il pareggio per 0-0 contro la Francia nell'esordio in Nations League, è tornato sulla decisione di Mezut Ozil di lasciare la nazionale dopo i Mondiali: "Sono deluso, certo che mi aspettavo che mi chiamasse e mi informasse. Sono un essere umano e abbiamo lavorato insieme per tanti anni. Ma nonostante tutto proverò comunque a richiamarlo". Poi il ct ha commentato la partita: "La squadra ha mostrato una reazione e questo ci ha fatto bene. Avremmo potuto segnare in diverse occasioni e la stabilità difensiva è stata buona".