La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Gravina in campo, la Lega A cerca alternativa"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

La Gazzetta dello Sport fa il punto sulle prossime elezioni federali, titolando nelle proprie pagine interne: "Gravina ora in campo, la Lega Serie A cerca un'alternativa". E' ufficiale la candidatura del numero 1 della Lega Pro, Miccichè prende tempo come l'AIC mentre scoppia il caso degli ineleggibili. In base al parere del Collegio di garanzia del Coni, Tommasi, Calcagno e Perrotta non hanno i requisiti per far parte del nuovo consiglio federale. Faranno ricorso al Tar. Stesso destino per Claudio Lotito, si legge.