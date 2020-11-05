Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, Europa League: in campo Roma, Napoli e Milan

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

18.55 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT
18.55 Roma-Cluj (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
18.55 Rijeka-Napoli (Europa League) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
18.55 Ludogorets-Tottenham (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Benfica-Rangers (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
21.00 Milan-Lilla (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Arsenal-Molde (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Celtic-Sparta Praga (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Leicester-Braga (Europa League) - SKY SPORT

