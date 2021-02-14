Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Oggi in TV, Roma-Udinese a pranzo, alle 20:45 il big match Inter-Lazio

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

12.30 Roma-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Milan-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Fiorentina-Inter (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
13.00 Southampton-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Monaco-Lorient (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.00 St. Johnstone-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
14.00 Getafe-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Cagliari-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Sampdoria-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Entella-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 West Bromwich Albion-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.00 Rennes-St. Etienne (Ligue 1) - DAZN
15.30 Eintracht-Colonia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.15 Real Madrid-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Reggiana-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN
17.00 Lilla-Brest (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Arsenal-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Wolfsburg-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
18.30 Levante-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN
20.00 Everton-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Inter-Lazio (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Brescia-Chievo (Serie B) - DAZN
21.00 Villarreal-Betis (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Bordeaux-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - DAZN

