Oggi in TV, serie A: Juventus ospite della Fiorentina. Inter, sfida al Verona

© foto di Getty/Uefa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

12.30 Benevento-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Juventus-Roma (Coppa Italia femminile) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
12.30 Torino-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.00 Wolverhampton-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Nizza-Montpellier (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.30 Manchester United-Tottenham (FA WSL) - DAZN
14.00 Huesca-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Ajax-AZ (Eredivisie) - DAZN
15.00 Fiorentina-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Inter-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Leeds-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Lipsia-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.15 Villarreal-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
17.05 Angers-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Manchester City-Tottenham (Finale League Cup) - DAZN
18.00 Cagliari-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Celta-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Siviglia-Granada (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
18.00 Borussia M.-Arminia B. (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.00 Aston Villa-West Bromwich Albion (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Atalanta-Bologna (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Athletic Bilbao-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Lione-Lille (Ligue 1) - DAZN e DAZN1
23.00 River Plate-San Lorenzo (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA
23.55 LA Galaxy-New York Red Bulls (MLS) - DAZN

