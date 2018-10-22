Report-Juve, Bucci era un infiltrato dei servizi di sicurezza

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Sigrido Ranucci, nella puntata di Report in onda questa sera su Rai3, ha spiegato la posizione di Raffaello Bucci, ex dipendente della Juventus, suicidatosi nel luglio del 2016 dopo un interrogatorio. "Bucci è stato collaboratore con i servizi di sicurezza dal 2010 al 2015. Ma un SMS mandato al "Gestore", un agente dell'AISE, mandato appena prima il suo suicidio, spiega "La mia posizione è stata bruciata", come a dire che ha continuato a collaborare fino all'ultimo".