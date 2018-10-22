Report-Juve, Puntorno: "Pochi biglietti? Facevamo prendere verbali"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Andrea Puntorno, leader degli Ultras dei "Bravi Ragazzi" ha parlato ai microfoni di Report. "Il business c'è, non è che non c'è. Mi sono comprato due case, mi sono comprato un panificio. Siamo 600-700 persone, ma non tutte di Torino. Ci occupiamo noi dei biglietti, lucrando. Personalmente non lo facevo, ma c'era chi per me. Sapete da dove arrivano i biglietti, è normale no? Tra di noi ce la gestivamo senza problemi, c'era il quieto vivere, caricavamo anche 200-300, dipende dalla partita. Se ce ne davano pochi? Si lanciavano delle bombe, facevamo prendere un verbale, così da far sì che convenisse alla Juventus che ci dessero biglietti".