Il Liverpool svela le maglie: non c'è Emre Can

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il Liverpool ha svelato le maglie per il 2018-19. Molto classiche, sempre griffate New Balance, con un rosso vermiglio che incrocia alcuni particolari in bianco. Nelle foto c'è però un'assenza, abbastanza particolare e rivelatrice: non c'è Emre Can, centrocampista tedesco in scadenza di contratto, con Juventus e Bayern Monaco sullo sfondo.