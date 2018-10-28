Inter, i convocati di Spalletti per la Lazio: out solo Nainggolan

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

L'Inter è in partenza per Roma, dove domani andrà in scena nel posticipo contro la Lazio. Luciano Spalletti ha diramato i convocati per questa partita e l'unico assente è Radja Nainggolan. Di seguito l'elenco completo:

Portieri: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni

Difensori: Vrsaljko, de Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar

Centrocampisti: Gagliardini, Vecino, Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic

Attaccanti: Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Keita Baldé, Politano, Candreva