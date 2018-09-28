Inter, si allungano i tempi per Vrsaljko: potrebbe tornare dopo la sosta

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Si allungano i tempi per il ritorno di Sime Vrsaljko. Ne ha parlato in conferenza stampa l'allenatore dell'Inter, Luciano Spalletti: "Potrebbe non recuperare (prima della sosta, ndr). È quasi in grado di allenarsi in dinamica dopo gli esercizi di potenziamento in palestra. Passerà al campo ma bisogna valutare bene. Per noi è un bel problema perché porta a fare altre scelte. D'Ambrosio sempre non può giocare".