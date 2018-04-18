Juventus, ballottaggio Rugani-Barzagli per la sostituzione di Chiellini

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Resta ancora da sciogliere un dubbio in casa Juventus in vista della sfida di questa sera allo Scida. Massimiliano Allegri concederà un turno di riposo a Giorgio Chiellini e per la sua sostituzione è aperto il ballottaggio tra Daniele Rugani e Andrea Barzagli, con il giovane centrale al momento favorito. A riportarlo è TuttoJuve.com.