Juventus, Dybala l'unico a segnare in quatto competizioni in stagione

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

I due gol segnati in Coppa Italia contro l'Udinese non hanno rappresentato solo i primi sigilli del 2020 per Paulo Dybala anche la certificazione di traguardo che nessun altro calciatore ha in Italia. Il dieci della Juve è infatti l'unico giocatore ad aver segnato in tutte e quattro le competizioni a cui a preso parte nella stagione in corso: Serie A (5 gol), Champions League (3), Supercoppa Italiana (1) e, appunto, Coppa Italia. Undici gol totali in 25 presenze che permettono all'argentino di superare il bottino dell'intera stagione corsa nella quale aveva segnato dieci reti in 42 apparizioni totali.