Le pagelle del Club Brugge - Groeneveld propositivo. Openda frizzante

Risultato finale: Club Brugge-Borussia Dortmund 0-1

Letica 6 - Protegge i pali della porta belga subendo sfortunatamente un gol.

Poulain 6 - Pattuglia diligentemente la fascia destra non commettendo grosse sbavature.

Rits 6,5 - Capeggia la retroguardia belga cercando, nel primo tempo, la via del gol.

Mitrović 5,5 - Affianca Rits provocando, in maniera sfortunata, la rete avversaria.

Denswil 6,5 - Corre lungo la corsia di sinistra sfiorando, nel primo tempo, il gol.

Vlietinck 6 - Svolge entrambe la fasi di gioco percorrendo coscienziosamente la fascia destra (dal 56' Cools 6 - Subentra a Vlietinck offrendo una prestazione diligente).

Vormer 6 - Gestisce un cospicuo numero di palloni non prendendosi grosse responsabilità.

Groeneveld 6,5 - Conferisce intraprendenza alla mediana belga cercando, e non trovando, la meritata rete personale (dal 75' Bonaventure 6 - Sostituisce Groeneveld giocando, in maniera diligente, in mezzo al campo).

Vanaken 6 - Presidia l'out di sinistra badando più a difendere che ad attaccare.

Wesley 5 - Combatte contro la difesa tedesca disputando una prova piuttosto anonima.

Vossen 6 - Gioca dentro l'area di rigore avversaria sfiorando, un paio di volte, il gol (dall'82' Openda 6,5 - Prende il posto di Vossen mettendo i brividi alla retroguardia tedesca).