Le partite di oggi: il programma di martedì 14 agosto

14.08.2018 04:30 di Giacomo Iacobellis  Twitter:    articolo letto 14385 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Champions League - Qualificazione

18:30 Dyn. Kyiv (Ukr)-Slavia Praga (Cze) 

19:00 BATE (Blr)-Qarabag (Aze) 

19:30 Sp. Mosca (Rus)-PAOK (Gre) 

20:00 AEK (Gre)-Celtic (Sco) 

20:00 Din. Zagabria (Cro)-FC Astana (Kaz) 

20:00 Fenerbahce (Tur)-Benfica (Por) 

20:00 MOL Vidi (Hun)-Malmo FF (Swe) 

20:15 Shkendija (Mac)-Salzburg (Aut) 

20:30 Ajax (Ned)-St. Liege (Bel) 

20:30 Trnava (Svk)-Stella Rossa (Srb) 

Coppa di Lega (FRA)

18:30 Tours-Lens 

20:00 Auxerre-GFC Ajaccio 

20:00 Chateauroux-Niort 

20:00 Laval-Clermont 

20:00 Le Havre-Bourg Peronnas 

20:00 Metz-Grenoble 

20:00 Nancy-Red Star 

20:00 Orleans-Beziers 

20:00 Paris FC-AC Ajaccio 

20:00 Quevilly Rouen-Troyes 

20:00 Sochaux-Brest 

20:45 Valenciennes-Lorient 

Carabao Cup (ING)

20:30 Nottingham-Bury 

20:45 Blackpool-Barnsley 

20:45 Bristol City-Plymouth 

20:45 Bristol Rovers-Crawley Town 

20:45 Cambridge Utd-Newport 

20:45 Carlisle-Blackburn 

20:45 Cheltenham-Colchester 

20:45 Crewe-Fleetwood 

20:45 Exeter-Ipswich 

20:45 Grimsby Town-Rochdale 

20:45 Leeds-Bolton 

20:45 Macclesfield-Bradford City 

20:45 Mansfield-Accrington 

20:45 Middlesbrough-Notts County 

20:45 Millwall-Gillingham FC 

20:45 Milton Keynes-Charlton 

20:45 Norwich-Stevenage 

20:45 Oldham-Derby 

20:45 Oxford Utd-Coventry 

20:45 Port Vale-Lincoln City 

20:45 Portsmouth-Wimbledon 

20:45 Preston-Morecambe 

20:45 QPR-Peterborough 

20:45 Rotherham-Wigan 

20:45 Scunthorpe-Doncaster 

20:45 Sheffield Utd-Hull 

20:45 Shrewsbury-Burton 

20:45 Southend-Brentford 

20:45 Swindon-Forest Green 

20:45 Tranmere-Walsall 

20:45 Wycombe-Northampton 

20:45 Yeovil-Aston Villa 

21:00 Reading-Birmingham 

21:00 West Brom-Luton 

Amichevoli per Club

18:00 Benrath (Ger)-Dusseldorf (Ger)  
Serie C

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

Promosse e bocciate del calciomercato a 72 ore dalla fine: Juventus e Inter regine assolute. Segue il Milan. Solo sufficienti Napoli, Roma e Lazio. E in coda, in bocca al lupo all'Udinese, ne ha bisogno...

Primo piano

TOP NEWS 20 - Laxalt arrivato a Milano. Il Napoli chiude con Ospina

