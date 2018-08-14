Le partite di oggi: il programma di martedì 14 agosto

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Champions League - Qualificazione
18:30 Dyn. Kyiv (Ukr)-Slavia Praga (Cze)
19:00 BATE (Blr)-Qarabag (Aze)
19:30 Sp. Mosca (Rus)-PAOK (Gre)
20:00 AEK (Gre)-Celtic (Sco)
20:00 Din. Zagabria (Cro)-FC Astana (Kaz)
20:00 Fenerbahce (Tur)-Benfica (Por)
20:00 MOL Vidi (Hun)-Malmo FF (Swe)
20:15 Shkendija (Mac)-Salzburg (Aut)
20:30 Ajax (Ned)-St. Liege (Bel)
20:30 Trnava (Svk)-Stella Rossa (Srb)
Coppa di Lega (FRA)
18:30 Tours-Lens
20:00 Auxerre-GFC Ajaccio
20:00 Chateauroux-Niort
20:00 Laval-Clermont
20:00 Le Havre-Bourg Peronnas
20:00 Metz-Grenoble
20:00 Nancy-Red Star
20:00 Orleans-Beziers
20:00 Paris FC-AC Ajaccio
20:00 Quevilly Rouen-Troyes
20:00 Sochaux-Brest
20:45 Valenciennes-Lorient
Carabao Cup (ING)
20:30 Nottingham-Bury
20:45 Blackpool-Barnsley
20:45 Bristol City-Plymouth
20:45 Bristol Rovers-Crawley Town
20:45 Cambridge Utd-Newport
20:45 Carlisle-Blackburn
20:45 Cheltenham-Colchester
20:45 Crewe-Fleetwood
20:45 Exeter-Ipswich
20:45 Grimsby Town-Rochdale
20:45 Leeds-Bolton
20:45 Macclesfield-Bradford City
20:45 Mansfield-Accrington
20:45 Middlesbrough-Notts County
20:45 Millwall-Gillingham FC
20:45 Milton Keynes-Charlton
20:45 Norwich-Stevenage
20:45 Oldham-Derby
20:45 Oxford Utd-Coventry
20:45 Port Vale-Lincoln City
20:45 Portsmouth-Wimbledon
20:45 Preston-Morecambe
20:45 QPR-Peterborough
20:45 Rotherham-Wigan
20:45 Scunthorpe-Doncaster
20:45 Sheffield Utd-Hull
20:45 Shrewsbury-Burton
20:45 Southend-Brentford
20:45 Swindon-Forest Green
20:45 Tranmere-Walsall
20:45 Wycombe-Northampton
20:45 Yeovil-Aston Villa
21:00 Reading-Birmingham
21:00 West Brom-Luton
Amichevoli per Club
18:00 Benrath (Ger)-Dusseldorf (Ger)