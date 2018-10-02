Liverpool, Alisson: "Napoli ambiente caldo, mi piace giocare al S.Paolo"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

E' in programma domani sera la sfida di Champions League tra Napoli e Liverpool. Il portiere dei reds, l'ex romanista Alisson (26), ha parlato attraverso La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Che ambiente mi aspetto al San Paolo? Caldissimo. Mi piace giocare al San Paolo. I tifosi cantano sempre, non stanno mai zitti. Sarà una grande sfida per un grande girone: il pareggio del Napoli a Belgrado ci avvantaggia solo se noi faremo il nostro dovere. L’anno scorso a Napoli con la Roma vinsi 4-2, ma fu durissima: il Napoli tirò 13 volte in porta, feci 11 parate e presi 2 gol. La forza della squadra di Ancelotti è che il gruppo è lo stesso da anni", le parole del brasiliano.