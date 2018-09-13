Mastella: "Chiesa grande calciatore, tra un anno può approdare al Napoli"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Clemente Mastella, sindaco di Benevento ma tifoso delle streghe e del Napoli, è stato intervistato da Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli in vista della sfida tra i partenopei e la Fiorentina della famiglia Della Valle. "La Fiorentina è partita abbastanza bene, io sono amico di Della Valle ma ovviamente tiferò sempre per il Napoli. La squadra deve riscattarsi velocemente dalla sconfitta contro la Sampdoria. Chiesa? È un giovane molto forte e di prospettiva. Potremmo vederlo al Napoli il prossimo anno? Beh, dipende a quanto lo venderanno, ma penso che il club di De Laurentiis sia ancora in corsa per comprarlo e non escludo che il Napoli ci riesca", ha detto Mastella come riportato da Tuttonapoli.net.