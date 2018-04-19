VERSIONE MOBILE
Materazzi sullo sfogo di Buffon: "Sono momenti, fosse successo a me..."

19.04.2018 16:57 di Simone Lorini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2738 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Marco Materazzi, ex difensore di Italia e Inter, parla così: "Le maglie a cui sono più affezionate sono quelle del Triplete e del Mondiale. La maglia dell'avversario? Di Ballack, della semifinale contro la Germania. Mi piacerebbe scambiarla con Hamsik, lo apprezzo perché è rimasto a Napoli sognando di vincere dove è molto difficile farlo. Lo sfogo e il rosso di Buffon? Sono momenti, può succedere quando ti sfugge un obiettivo importante, quando lo rincontrerò gli chiederò se lo rifarebbe. Anche io ho sbagliato tante volte. Gigi ha dato talmente tanto al calcio italiano che gli si può concedere un momento. Se fosse successo a me non so chi avrebbe preso le mie parti, come è successo a lui. Icardi? Spero possa alzare qualche trofeo, non gli auguro altro. A chi assomiglia? Lo vedo come un Crespo".
