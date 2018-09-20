Miccichè: "Mi auguro un candidato unico per la FIGC"

"Incontro molto positivo. Uniti su riforme"

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - ROMA, 20 SET - "Mi auguro che ci sarà un candidato unico, è stata la nostra richiesta ribadendo ovviamente il ruolo di leadership che non può non avere la Serie A": così il presidente della Lega di serie A, Gaetano Miccichè, al termine dell'incontro con le altre componenti della Figc in vista delle elezioni del 22 ottobre. "I rappresentanti delle altre leghe, dei calciatori, degli allenatori e degli arbitri sono consci di questo tema e dell'importanza che il mondo del calcio ha per tutto lo sport italiano". "È stato un incontro molto positivo: abbiamo parlato di contenuti, di riforme, di necessità per il mondo del calcio e siamo tutti veramente coesi nel cercare di dare una svolta alla situazione - ha sottolineato Miccichè - Se abbiamo proposto dei nomi per la presidenza? No, non se ne è parlato, ma ci rivedremo entro una settimana e si parlerà anche di nomi perché spero che arriveremo a una candidatura unitaria". "Ora dobbiamo lavorare ai programmi: ci rivedremo entro una settimana per definire tutto".