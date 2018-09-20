  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Altre Notizie

Miccichè: "Mi auguro un candidato unico per la FIGC"

"Incontro molto positivo. Uniti su riforme"
20.09.2018 14:36 di Tommaso Maschio   articolo letto 1725 volte
Fonte: ANSA
foto ANSA
foto ANSA

(ANSA) - ROMA, 20 SET - "Mi auguro che ci sarà un candidato unico, è stata la nostra richiesta ribadendo ovviamente il ruolo di leadership che non può non avere la Serie A": così il presidente della Lega di serie A, Gaetano Miccichè, al termine dell'incontro con le altre componenti della Figc in vista delle elezioni del 22 ottobre. "I rappresentanti delle altre leghe, dei calciatori, degli allenatori e degli arbitri sono consci di questo tema e dell'importanza che il mondo del calcio ha per tutto lo sport italiano". "È stato un incontro molto positivo: abbiamo parlato di contenuti, di riforme, di necessità per il mondo del calcio e siamo tutti veramente coesi nel cercare di dare una svolta alla situazione - ha sottolineato Miccichè - Se abbiamo proposto dei nomi per la presidenza? No, non se ne è parlato, ma ci rivedremo entro una settimana e si parlerà anche di nomi perché spero che arriveremo a una candidatura unitaria". "Ora dobbiamo lavorare ai programmi: ci rivedremo entro una settimana per definire tutto".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

La Champions delle emozioni: ecco chi è "condannato" a vincere...

La Champions delle emozioni: ecco chi è "condannato" a vincere...

Primo piano

Squalifica CR7, il verdetto della UEFA arriverà giovedì 27 settembre

Squalifica CR7, il verdetto della UEFA arriverà giovedì 27 settembre Si conoscerà giovedì 27 settembre l'entità della squalifica di Cristiano Ronaldo. Come riporta Tuttosport.com, in quella data si riunirà la Commissione Disciplinare, Etica e di Controllo della UEFA ed esaminerà l'episodio che ha visto protagonisti CR7 e Murillo. Quasi scontata la...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy