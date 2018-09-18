Morace: "Juventus e Fiorentina favorite. Ma noi siamo il Milan"

Intervistata da Tuttosport il tecnico del Milan femminile Carolina Morace ha parlato della prossima Serie A che prenderà il via nel week-end e vedrà le rossonere per la prima volta ai nastri di partenza: “Juventus e Fiorentina sono le squadre da battere. Il Milan, come la Roma, si affaccia per la prima volta in questo mondo, mentre loro hanno qualcosa in più e hanno costruito squadre per puntare alla Champions. Però noi dobbiamo onorare questa maglia e disputare una stagione all'altezza del nostro nome perché siamo il Milan ed essere il Milan vuol dire puntare al vertice. - continua Morace – Guido un gruppo di ragazze intelligenti che capiscono e mettono in pratica i miei principi di calcio, in più questo club ci permette di lavorare al meglio e con serenità specialmente dopo il cambio di vertice. Abbiamo incontrato Gattuso, abbiamo avuto modo di parlare anche con Leonardo e Maldini. C’è un ottimo rapporto, anche noi ci chiamiamo Milan e vogliamo portare in alto il nostro nome".