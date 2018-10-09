Pecchia su CR7: "Grande campione e professionista esemplare"

Fonte: tuttojuve.com

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Intervenuto a Raisport, l'ex centrocampista della Juventus Fabio Pecchia ha parlato del suo periodo bianconero. E non solo: "La vita privata può condizionare la resa di chiunque. Non so come Ronaldo sta vivendo la quotidianità, è un grandissimo campione e un grandissimo professionista che sta in uno dei primi club al mondo. Lippi mi volle alla Juve come vice di Zidane, che voleva dire non giocare, perché avevo davanti un fenomeno. Avevo già avuto il mister a Napoli, l’ho riavuto alla Juve dove c’era un centrocampo clamoroso con Zizou, Deschamps, Davids e via dicendo. Li ho respirato l’aria di grande club, pensi solo alla vittoria e questo lo trovi anche al Real Madrid. Quando alleni gente come Cristiano capisci che bisogna migliorarsi sempre, lui vuole sempre essere al top sotto tutti gli aspetti".