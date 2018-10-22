Pescante: "Bene la Nazionale di Mancini: prima i giocatori camminavano"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Mario Pescante, ex presidente del CONI non che storico rappresentante del CIO, ha parlato a Radio Rai Uno su "Radio Anch'Io Sport": "Userei uno slogan semplice come "Ricominciamo". Dobbiamo superare questo periodo di polemiche puntando a ricominciare. Il messaggio migliore lo hanno dato gli atleti sul campo, che tra giovanili e donne hanno conquistato bei successi. Poi anche lo spirito che hanno di giocare i ragazzi di Mancini, sono di buon auspicio. Vedevamo passeggiare troppo in precedenza, ora corrono e mettono in campo l'idea di calcio del proprio ct".