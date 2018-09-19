Real Madrid-Roma, stasera 1200 tifosi giallorossi al Bernabeu

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Secondo quanto riporta l'edizione odierna de La Gazzetta dello Sport, saranno poco più di 1200 i tifosi della Roma presenti questa stasera al Santiago Bernabeu in occasione del debutto stagionale in Champions League contro il Real Madrid. Sono stati infatti rimandati indietro dalla Roma circa 2000 tagliandi invenduti, complici gli alti prezzi degli aerei e il momento non esaltante della squadra.