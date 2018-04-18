RMC SPORT - Abete: "Collina non va cambiato, è uno dei più preparati"

© foto di TUTTOmercatoWEB.com

Giancarlo Abete, ex numero uno della FIGC, in diretta a 'Maracanà' su 'RMC Sport' ha espresso il proprio pensiero su Collina, il designatore arbitrale UEFA:

"Collina è un dirigente di livello internazionale, rispettato in tutto il mondo e nella classe arbitrale è uno dei più preparati. È apprezzato da tutti, anche in passato da Platini. Le parole di Ceferin sono chiare. Non dobbiamo andare alla ricerca del colpevole, anche con il Var ci sarebbero comunque dei dubbi sul rigore di Benatia a Madrid. La critica al designatore Collina è legittima, ma rimane la qualità della persona. Non scordiamoci che deve rispondere alla UEFA, che si occupa di 55 paesi, non solo delle squadre italiane"

Secondo Agnelli Collina andrebbe cambiato, cosa ne pensa?

"Per me non va cambiato. A fine stagione verrà fatta una valutazione sull'operato di tutti, compreso Collina, e quindi verranno prese le decisioni del caso. Noi in Italia abbiamo parametri di valutazioni diversi rispetto ad altri paesi, inoltre dobbiamo capire che in ogni competizione c'è una modalità di arbitraggio diverso, che condiziona il gioco. Quando ero presidente abbiamo messo gli arbitri di porta per far abituare i nostri giocatori".