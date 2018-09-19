RMC SPORT - Carboni: "Occhio Juve, il Valencia proverà a partire forte"

© foto di Giuseppe Celeste/Image Sport

A RMC Sport, durante 'Stile Juventus', è intervenuto Amedeo Carboni, ex di Roma e Valencia, per parlare proprio della sfida dei bianconeri contro la squadra spagnola.

Sul momento del Valencia

"Non sta troppo bene, ha fatto cambiamenti, soprattutto dietro. Ma il campionato è diverso dalla Champions. Qui ritrovi le energie e poi contro una Juventus qui, nel tuo campo, di sicuro ce la metteranno tutta. Ma la favorita è la Juventus".

Sul modulo e la scarsa finalizzazione degli spagnoli

"Sono mancati i gol, ma giocatori come Gameiro, Rodrigo, Guedes, Mina, hanno una buona media. La Champions però regala altri stimoli. Di sicuro la Juve farà la partita, il Valencia partirà forte ma poi giocherà in contropiede per sfruttare la velocità dei suoi attaccanti".

Su Cancelo

"Quando l'Inter lo comprò, dissi che è un diamante grezzo. Se riesci a fargli capire la fase difensiva, diventa un giocatore completo. Ha qualità, ma a volte dietro si perde. Non gli manca niente per apprendere questi fondamentali".