RMC SPORT - Di Gennaro: "Napoli, pesa assenza Insigne. Barella da big"

Antonio Di Gennaro, ex calciatore e oggi opinionista, ha parlato ai microfoni di RMC Sport Live Show del weekend calcistico che sta per iniziare.

Sul Napoli contro l’Udinese

"Insigne è un giocatore importante, in un ruolo che poi Ancelotti gli ha prospettato molto più vicino alla porta. Sarà un’assenza importante, ma il tecnico sta valorizzando tutto l’organico. Questo compensa la sua assenza".

Su Barella

"E’ già da grande squadra. E’ una mezzala completa, ha testa, personalità da leader. Vale almeno 80 milioni".

Sul derby di Milano

"Vedo due squadre competitive e ci aspettiamo una partita di buon livello. Una vittoria nel derby può rappresentare molto nell’annata. La Juve poi con il Genoa non dovrebbe avere problemi, anzi, potenzialmente può vincerle tutte".

Sul Genoa e Piatek

"Fare gol in campionato, Coppa e Nazionale non bastano a giustificare tutti i soldi che chiede Preziosi. Ma è un mercato pazzo, quindi non ci dobbiamo meravigliare di queste cose".