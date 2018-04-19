VERSIONE MOBILE
RMC SPORT - Manfredonia: "Corsa Champions? Lazio più lanciata"

19.04.2018 14:59 di RMCSport Redazione  Twitter:    articolo letto 3460 volte
© foto di Federico De Luca

L'ex calciatore di Lazio, Roma e Juventus, Lionello Manfredonia, in diretta su 'RMC Sport' ha commentato l'attuale classifica della Serie A:

Punterebbe forte su Karamoh?
"Ha giocato poco per ora, ma ha qualità. A volte esagera, ma a me piacciono i giocatori con fantasia ed estro, in questo calcio sempre più bloccato. Ben vengano esterni come lui".

Percentuali sulla lotta Champions?
"Inter, Roma e Lazio sono in volata: sono tre squadre che hanno molti pregi e molti difetti. I biancocelesti sono i più lanciati, mentre i giallorossi in testa hanno anche la semifinale di Champions League contro il Liverpool".

Su Juventus-Napoli:
"Il Napoli andrà a Torino per fare la partita, ma la Juventus rimane più forte. Credo che sarà una sfida aperta, le due squadre si giocheranno lo Scudetto fino alla fine. Mertens o Milik? Credo partirà il belga, che ha segnato tantissimo. Anche Dybala scenderà in campo dall'inizio, può risolvere un big match come questo".
EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

Juventus-Napoli, sfida totale. Un finale di campionato elettrizzante…

Juventus-Napoli, sfida totale. Un finale di campionato elettrizzante…

