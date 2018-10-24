RMC SPORT - Micheletti: "Juve, manca il killer instinct"

Giorgio Micheletti, opinionista di RMC Sport, nel corso del 'Live Show' ha parlato delle serate di Champions League.

Sul Napoli

"Mai allenatore fu più giusto per il Napoli di Ancelotti. Ha bisogno di questo tecnico in questo girone, dove puoi essere protagonista. E' una iniezione di fiducia, fa sentire importanti i giocatori come singoli e non come pedine di un sistema di gioco".

Su Psg e Barcellona come favorite in Champions insieme alla Juventus

"Barcellona favorito per il blasone, per la storia. PSG no, arriva da un campionato poco allenante. Piuttosto ci metterei tra i favoriti il Manchester City di Guardiola".

Sulla partita all’Old Trafford della Juventus

"Per farla diventare di grande livello, la Juve doveva dare di più la sensazione di chiudere la partita. Invece ha permesso nella seconda parte di arrivare troppo pericolosamente dalle sue parti. Manca il killer instinct".

Sulla decisione del TAR sulla Serie B

"Non poteva andare che così. E’ arrivata questa decisione che per molti non è la più giusta, ma forse è la più salomonica. Forse non si poteva decidere in modo diverso".