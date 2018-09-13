RMC SPORT - Nani: "Molto contento del Reading. C'è un progetto ambizioso"

© foto di Balti Touati/PhotoViews

Gianluca Nani, neo direttore sportivo del Reading con grande esperienza proprio all'estero, ha parlato a RMC Sport Live Show: "E' un'esperienza molto bella e sono molto contento. E' un club storico, il quinto più vecchio del mondo, ha un programma molto ambizioso. La classifica ora non è buona ma non sono preoccupato perché quello che conta è il progetto che è estremamente interessante. Sono convinto che con tanto lavoro e un po' di fortuna si possano ottenere ottimi risultati".

In porta nel Reading gioca un italiano, Vito Mannone...

"E' l'unico italiano anche se ormai sono tanti anni che è in Inghilterra. Calcisticamente è nato proprio qua. Ormai però non è importante da dove vieni ma come affronti il campionato e Mannone conosce benissimo la categoria. Ripeto che per me è un'avventura davvero stimolante".

Sarà ancora l'anno di Guardiola?

"Saranno tanti ancora i suoi anni perché è un allenatore straordinario. Il suo è un calcio rivoluzionario sotto tanti punti di vista. E' un grande comunicatore e un grande lavoratore. Io faccio sempre un po' il tifo per lui perché è un amico".