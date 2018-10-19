RMC SPORT - Palmeri: "Inter-Milan, è un derby da terzo posto"

Nel corso del suo intervento nel Live Show di RMC Sport, l'opinionista Tancredi Palmeri ha parlato dei vari temi del weekend calcistico e in particolare del derby di Milano: "Da tanto tempo non c’erano due squadre con velleità giustificate. Negli ultimi 5 anni hanno fatto flop entrambe, era diventato il Roma-Lazio dei primi anni ’90, quando ci si giocava solo la rivalità cittadina. Stavolta è differente. L’Inter è lì in alto, il Milan anche. Entrambe sono finalmente credibili, non per lo scudetto. Inoltre non ci sono più proprietà di transizione. Dopo Juve e Napoli l’Inter sembra la più solida. Al Milan serve una prestazione per dimostrare di essere altrettanto. E’ un derby da terzo posto. Icardi-Higuain? Visto il momento di forma arriva meglio Icardi".