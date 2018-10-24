RMC SPORT - Sconcerti: "Napoli e Juve le migliori d'Europa"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Il giornalista Mario Sconcerti è intervenuto ai microfoni di RMC Sport durante il ‘Live Show’ per parlare della due giorni di Champions League e non solo.

Sul Napoli

"Il Psg ha individualità in più, ma come equilibrio il Napoli è una grande squadra. Juve e Napoli mi sono piaciute più di tutte in Europa. Sta giocando un calcio diverso. Conosco Ancelotti da anni, non aveva mai avuto un’esperienza del genere. Ha sempre avuto squadre grandi, questa è la sua stagione migliore per ora, sta facendo giocare la sua squadra con grande intelligenza. Sta facendo tanto turnover, e si sta prendendo così la squadra di Sarri. Ha fatto bene a partire con Mertens e non con Milik, per puntare sulla velocità, sulle ripartenze".

Sul Barcellona

"Partita grigia, si è involuto. Sembra essere tornato agli anni ’90 il Barcellona, con un gioco non fantastico. Ha buoni elementi ma non campioni come una volta. Se questa è la favorita della Champions, possono vincerla 6-7 squadre. Tra il Barcellona e la Juventus c’è differenza ora".