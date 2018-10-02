Roma, Di Francesco rilancia Kluivert da titolare. Manolas malconcio

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

La Roma scende in campo stasera contro il Viktoria Plzen. La Gazzetta dello Sport scrive che mister Di Francesco è pronto a rilanciare Kluivert da titolare, insieme a Under e Dzeko. Tuttavia la formazione giallorossa è ancora da definire fino in fondo, perché Santon insidia l’acciaccato Kolarov come terzino sinistro, e così fa Juan Jesus con Manolas, uscito un po’ malconcio dal derby contro la Lazio di sabato scorso.