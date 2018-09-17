S. Masiello su Verdi: "Gli consigliai di lasciare Torino. Deve giocare"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Salvatore Masiello, ex compagno di squadra di Simone Verdi ai tempi del Torino, ha parlato del talento in forza al Napoli ai microfoni di Kiss Kiss Napoli: "Verdi è un grande talento, che a Torino faceva la panchina con Ventura e gli consigliavo di andar via perché il suo talento meritava spazio. Ha bisogno di giocare non dico sempre, ma spesso perché un giovane come lui, se resta a lungo in panchina, può perdere autostima".