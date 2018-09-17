  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Altre Notizie

S. Masiello su Verdi: "Gli consigliai di lasciare Torino. Deve giocare"

17.09.2018 23:35 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 2842 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Salvatore Masiello, ex compagno di squadra di Simone Verdi ai tempi del Torino, ha parlato del talento in forza al Napoli ai microfoni di Kiss Kiss Napoli: "Verdi è un grande talento, che a Torino faceva la panchina con Ventura e gli consigliavo di andar via perché il suo talento meritava spazio. Ha bisogno di giocare non dico sempre, ma spesso perché un giovane come lui, se resta a lungo in panchina, può perdere autostima".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

...con Gustavo Gomez

...con Gustavo Gomez “Sono contento, al Palmeiras c’è una struttura incredibile. Sto giocando bene, ho continuità. Mi sono ambientato subito”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb il difensore del Palmeiras, ex Milan, Gustavo Gomez. La sua situazione di mercato al Milan non è stata facile... “È stata una situazione...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy