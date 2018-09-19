Samp-Fiorentina, l'analisi di Di Carlo: "Possono essere le outsider"

Fonte: Firenzeviola.it - Radio Blu

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Domenico Di Carlo, ex allenatore della Sampdoria, ha analizzato il momento della Fiorentina, prossima avversaria appunto dei doriani. Ecco le sue parole in merito alla sfida di stasera: "Possono essere le outsider di questa stagione. Sono entrambe in buona forma ed hanno in dote un'identità di gioco grazie ai due allenatori. La Fiorentina potrà dare fastidio a tutte le squadre, big comprese, e la prestazione di Napoli, nonostante la sconfitta, ha dato certezze in tal senso ai viola. Pjaca è un giocatore di qualità indiscussa ma deve ritrovare i ritmi piano piano. Veretout regista? Il francese davanti alla difesa può portare rapidità, io cercherei di sfruttarlo un po’ basso e un po’ sulla trequarti a seconda delle situazioni, certo Pioli lo saprà gestire al meglio. Però serve tempo come accade per Hamsik in quel ruolo".