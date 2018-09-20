Summit tra Lega A e le altre componenti federali: "Uniti sulle riforme"

A Roma vertice anche con 'ribelli' in vista del voto 22 ottobre

(ANSA) - ROMA, 20 SET - Unita' di intenti sulle riforme "non più rinviabili", ma senza riferimenti ufficiali ad eventuali accordi sul candidato alla presidenza della Federcalcio. E' questo, secondo la Lega di serie A, l'esito dell'incontro tra tutte le componenti federali in vista dell'assemblea elettiva Figc del 22 ottobre. Alla riunione hanno preso parte anche le componenti cosiddette 'ribelli', Dilettanti, Lega Pro, Aic e Aia, che forti del loro 73% elettorale avevano chiesto la fine del commissariamento e il voto. "I Presidenti di tutte e sette le componenti federali, si sono riuniti oggi a Roma per esaminare e condividere i temi collegati alla prossima Assemblea federale", sottolinea la nota della Lega di serie A. "Su alcuni punti programmatici, relativi a riforme fondamentali e non più rinviabili, si è già raggiunta una sostanziale unità di intenti. I lavori - prosegue la Lega - proseguiranno nei prossimi giorni con l'obbiettivo di raggiungere la più larga condivisione possibile su tutti i temi assembleari".